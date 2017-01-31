RV catches fire overnight in Savannah - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

RV catches fire overnight in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A fire started in an RV at Hollow Oak Court off of Hollow Oak Drive in Savannah late Monday night.

Southside Fire crews responded around 10:20 p.m. Officials say no one was injured and the fire has since been put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

