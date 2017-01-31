Open house being held to discuss Jasper Ocean Terminal Project

An open house will be held Tuesday on the proposed Jasper Ocean Terminal Project to discuss the future environmental impact the port could have.

The New Marine Container Terminal will be adjacent to the Savannah River in Jasper County, South Carolina.

The public is invited to the open house and scoping meeting on Tuesday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Charleston District encourages citizens to attend if they are interested in the project or may be affected by the proposed work on the Jasper Ocean Terminal.

The new port planned for the northern bank of the Savannah River will be the result of a partnership between the South Carolina Ports Authority and the Georgia Ports Authority. An Environmental Impact Statement is in the process of being prepared right now to outline the potential social, economic, and environment impacts of the construction and operation of the new terminal.

The Jasper Ocean Terminal is being designed to accommodate seven million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) per year. Posters and displays concerning the project and any road, rail, and navigation improvements will be available for review during the open house.

Everyone will have an opportunity to give verbal or written comments at the open house. It will be held Jan. 31 at Hardeeville Elementary School, located at 150 Hurricane Alley, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A scoping meeting will immediately follow from 7 to 9 p.m. at the same location.

The deadline for public comments will be 30 days after the scoping meeting, and you can submit comments online if you cannot attend the in person meeting.

To submit a public comment online, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.