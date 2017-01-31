Surveillance released of Parker’s armed robbery suspect

New video has been released showing an armed robbery over the weekend in Savannah.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage taken at Parker's on Skidaway Road at DeRenne Avenue. Employees say the robbery happened Saturday night, just after 10 p.m.

The suspect reportedly forced the cashier to open the drawer before jumping over the counter to steal cigarettes and fleeing the scene.

