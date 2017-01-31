3 tractor-trailers involved in fiery crash on I-16 in Bulloch County

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

I-16 Eastbound near mile marker 123 in Bulloch County is back open after a wreck involving three tractor-trailers shut it down for hours on Tuesday.

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to the crash around 7:38 a.m. Tuesday morning. They say a previous wreck had traffic slowed when the truck that caught fire came up on the traffic and struck the back of another tractor-trailer, sending that one crashing into a third tractor-trailer.

The driver from the tractor-trailer that caught fire was taken to the hospital in Statesboro with serious injuries. He was then transported to Augusta for treatment of burn-related injuries.

The cab of one tractor caught fire, completely destroyed. Driver sustained serious injuries. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/emPfou44gS — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) January 31, 2017

"A chain reaction happened. One crashed into another truck and pushed it into the other. That's what the preliminary investigation is showing," said Sgt. Chris Rodewolt, Georgia State Patrol.

Bulloch County Sheriff's Office deputies, GSP, the Department of Public Safety, and the Bulloch County Fire Department all responded.

Both eastbound lanes were completely shut down for some time, and traffic was backed up all morning.

Troopers eventually cleared the shoulder of the road to allow standstill traffic to pass. They stopped detouring traffic around 12:30 p.m.

Here's a Live Report from the scene earlier:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.