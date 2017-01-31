SLED arrests Sumter woman connected to coercing voters during primaries

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a Sumter woman on Jan. 30 in connection with instructing or coercing voters for a specific candidate while working as a voting official in the June 2016 primaries.

Sara H. Benenhaley, 64, was charged with willful neglect or corrupt conduct by officers other than election manager, which is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty upon conviction of a fine of up to $500 or up to three years in prison.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Sumter Police Department and will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Benenhaley was booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

