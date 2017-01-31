Metro police seek to identify, locate Skidaway Road gas station robbery suspect

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are attempting to identify and locate a man seen on surveillance video robbing a Skidaway Road gas station on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Officials say Metro officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Skidaway Road at about 9 p.m. They say minutes earlier, a gunman had entered the building demanding cash from employees. The employees complied and then the suspect fled the scene on foot heading north with stolen cash and merchandise.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his early to mid-20s standing about 5-7 to 5-11. During the incident, he wore a red or dark orange zippered jacket with an emblem on its left side, brown pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

