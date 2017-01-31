This Day in History: January 31

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 31, the 31st day of 2017.

1606: Guy Fawkes, convicted of treason for his part in the "Gunpowder Plot" against the English Parliament and King James I, was executed.

1797: Composer Franz Schubert was born in Vienna.

1801: John Marshall is appointed the Chief Justice of the United States.

1848: John C. Frémont is court-martialed for mutiny and disobeying orders, for proclaiming himself military Governor of California.

1865: U.S. House of Representatives joins Senate in passing 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution abolishing slavery, sending it to states for ratification. (The amendment was adopted in Dec. 1865.) Gen. Robert E. Lee was named general-in-chief of the Confederate States Army by President Jefferson Davis.

1915: World War I: Germany is the first to make large-scale use of poison gas in warfare in the Battle of Bolimów against Russia.

1917: During World War I, Germany served notice that it was beginning a policy of unrestricted submarine warfare.

1929: Revolutionary Leon Trotsky and his family were expelled from the Soviet Union.

1934: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Gold Reserve Act.

1945: Pvt. Eddie Slovik, 24, became the first U.S. soldier since Civil War to be executed for desertion as he was shot by an American firing squad in France.

1958: United States enters the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite into orbit, Explorer I.

1961: NASA launched Ham the Chimp aboard a Mercury-Redstone rocket from Cape Canaveral; Ham was recovered safely from the Atlantic Ocean following his 16 1/2-minute suborbital flight.

1968: Vietnam War: Viet Cong guerrillas attack the United States embassy in Saigon, and other attacks, in the early morning hours, later grouped together as the Tet Offensive.

1971: Astronauts Alan Shepard, Edgar Mitchell and Stuart Roosa blasted off aboard Apollo 14 on a mission to the moon.

2007: Some three dozen blinking electronic devices planted around Boston threw a scare into the city in what turned out to be a marketing campaign for the Cartoon Network TV show "Aqua Teen Hunger Force."



