Over 20 jeans stolen from True Religion outlet store in Beaufort

Officials in Beaufort County are looking for a man who stole 20 pairs of jeans from the True Religion store at the Tanger Outlets in Bluffton.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect got away with over $3,000 worth of jeans on Saturday. But this is just the latest incident at the store. According to reports, over $22,000 worth of merchandise has been shoplifted from the store since October.

Police are looking to identify a man who ran out of the True Religion outlet store, stealing a stack of 20 men’s jeans just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. An employee chased him outside of the store, where he got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

In the past four months, the store reported six substantial thefts where either hundreds or thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing was taken. Including a case where more than $10,000 worth of clothing was stolen back in November.

In the reports of all of these cases, shoplifters either grabbed the merchandise or hid items in shopping bags before taking off out of the store.

Officials are urging anyone that may have information related to the latest robbery here to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843.255.3200 or South Carolina CrimeStoppers at 1.800.CrimeSC.

