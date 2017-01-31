Public meeting held to discuss proposed Jasper Ocean Terminal

Dozens of people showed up at the open house Tuesday to get the inside scoop on the $4.5 billion Jasper Ocean Terminal.

The new port will create at least 500,000 jobs and bring $9 billion into the economy, but before we see construction start, there's still some work to do including the permitting process which starts here at this open house.

The new port will compensate for the limitations the Savannah and Charleston Ports currently have including supporting larger cargo ships. With the creation of the Jasper Terminal, there are proposed railway and roadway improvements as well, like four lanes on Highway 17 and a rail bridge over the Savannah Bridge.

Right now, officials are working on the environmental impact statement which will assess the environmental economic and social impact of this project.

This is where the public hearings come in.

The Army Corps of Engineering uses comments from these sessions to help shape their impact statement. Tuesday night, roadways and the environment were top concerns for residents.

"Elba Island Project, which will be exactly across the channel from the Jasper site, one of the issues there is the safety concerns is with a large amount of liquid natural gas being stored there. As well as the fact whenever a ship is at birth at the liquid natural gas terminal, the harbor will be shut down and that will have a negative impact on the economic traffic going up and down the channel there,” said Jacob Oblander, with the Savannah Riverkeepers.

The public has until March 1 to submit their comment for review. After that, officials are hoping to begin the permitting stage.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.