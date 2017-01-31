SCCPSS board president weighs in on nominee for Secretary of Education

There will be a Senate confirmation vote for Secretary of Education Nominee Betsey DeVos on Tuesday.

There will be a Senate confirmation vote for Secretary of Education Nominee Betsey DeVos on Tuesday.

School systems around the country are one step closer to having new leadership under the Department of Education.

Tuesday, a senate committee approved to nominate Betsy Devos as secretary of education, which means the entire Senate will soon take a vote.

Devos is a strong proponent of private schools. She is not an educator and has never attended or sent her children to public schools.

Devos faced a tough confirmation hearing, where she seemed unaware of certain federal education laws and appeared confused by certain teaching concepts. But the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions voted twice, approving her nomination 12-11.

It's now up to the entire Senate to take a vote and decide whether or not she gets the job.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board President Jolene Byrne has been very vocal, questioning whether Devos is the right person for the job.

“We need to find a secretary of education who is highly qualified who has not just the background but also the integrity to serve our nation and our students,” said Byrne.

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham has announced that he is in full support of Devos. It's not clear when the entire senate is scheduled to vote on Devos.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.