Today is the last day for ACA signup

The deadline to sign up for health insurance for 2017 through the Affordable Care Act has arrived.

If you need health insurance through Obamacare, you must enroll Tuesday, Jan. 31. Not only is it your last chance to enroll this year, but it could be the last time you ever enroll in Obamacare. As you know, President Trump is going through actions to get rid of the ACA and put a new plan in place. Since there is no set timeline on when health care may change, experts say you should enroll as usual.

"They might repeal this, but I do not believe they can make any drastic changes this calendar year that affect people who are already enrolled,” said Bill Lucas, Owner, Bill Lucas Insurance.

If you need health insurance, you should know it is different than last year. Bill Lucas is a local health insurance expert. He says you will notice there are fewer plans to pick from. Before you settle on a plan, make sure you can keep your current doctor, because the networks in general are smaller this year.

Lucas says many folks make the mistake of not educating themselves before making their selection.

"They're automatically taking the suggestion of the plan that the government automatically signed them up for, and a lot of times, they're just giving them a plan,” Lucas said.

Healthcare.gov will certainly be slammed on Tuesday, as the Obama Administration projected nearly 14 million people would enroll this year.

