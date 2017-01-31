20% pay increase in proposed budget for Georgia State Patrol Troopers

A morning crash on I-16 in Bulloch County ignited one tractor trailer and sent the driver to the hospital.

It happened near mile marker 122 in the Eastbound lane and it was caught on video.

A truck in flames had smoke shooting towards the sky. The driver suffered burns as he escaped the cab. Troopers say the truck came up on traffic that had slowed down due to another accident. It crashed into a container truck that struck another container truck.

Now, we are learning some of the men and women who investigate crashes like this and help keep us safe on the roads may be in line for a significant raise.

A pay increase in the proposed state budget could help keep more of them on the road protecting us.

The 20 percent increase for state troopers, motor carrier compliance officers and other state law enforcement remains in the proposed budget in front of Georgia lawmakers.

Governor Nathan Deal announced this back in September as a way to be competitive in recruiting and retaining state officers in the face of the hazardous duties they face.

Commanders say vacant positions leave our state less protected.

“Over the past few years, we've seen troopers leave for other states, other state agencies, leave for local agencies, and some of them just got out of law enforcement,” said Chris Rodewolt, GSP Post 45 Commander.

This pay increase also covers Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents, game wardens and other state officers.

Some from GBI say they're already seeing the benefits of this pay increase. The number of people applying to be agents jumped 74 percent from 2015 to 2016 after this announcement.

Of course, they all caution this and the rest of the state budget must get formal approval by the General Assembly.

