Good News: Lucky's Market Impact Day benefits YMCA

Lucky’s Market shoppers got in some cardio while shopping the deals on Tuesday.

It was all through a partnership with the YMCA. In between the shopping and the exercising at Lucky’s, there was a lot of giving.

"I really hope we can get them $1,000 or more. That's the goal, and so far, we're pretty busy, so it should be good,” said Heidi Johnson, Store Director, Lucky's Market.

The mid-town grocery store donated 10 percent of all sales Tuesday to the Y Reader Program - a service aimed at helping students from kindergarten through third grade up to their grade reading level.

"The program is actually run through the elementary schools. Certified teachers work with them twice a week for three hours of additional instruction and they stay after school, they have a snack and do not just reading and writing assignments, they do phonics and character driven work to build confidence as well as skill,” said

Lucky's hosts Impact Days such as this one every month for a different non-profit as a way to help and become part of the community it serves.

"At Lucky's, that's one of our goals, to help as many categories and areas as possible. We're trying to help different organizations every month and we're super excited to help the YMCA.''

The Y had a presence at Lucky's during the event - in the store and at workouts in the parking lot. Now, Lucky's will have a presence at the Y.

"Grade level reading by the third grade that predicts graduation rate, so we really want those kids to come off of a strong foundation to be successful all throughout school. It is incredible to partner with organizations who have the same mentality of reaching beyond their walls to serve the community they're in,”

It won't be known for a few days how much Lucky's raised for the Y Readers Program, but the company's Impact Days typically raise more than $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.