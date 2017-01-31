Boy Scouts of America now allowing transgender children to join

The Boy Scouts of America announced on Monday that it will now allow transgender children who identify as boys to participate in the organization.

We reached out to the Boy Scouts of Coastal Georgia several times on Tuesday to see how they feel about the announcement, but they would not talk to us.

The whole thing was set in motion a few months ago after an eight-year-old Cub Scout in New Jersey accused the organization of expelling him for being transgender.

Joe Maldonado was asked last year to leave his scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender. His family later filed a legal complaint against the scouts which has led to the rule being reversed. The organization had previously deferred to an individual's birth certificate to determine eligibility, but a Boy Scouts spokeswoman said in a statement: 'That approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently.'

Starting this week, they will now accept and register youth into programs based on the gender indicated on their applications. We had the chance to talk to a local troop here in Savannah (and local LGBT activist) to try and get a better understanding of how they feel about the change.

"Would it change the way that you do things? No, because we still live by the same 12 points of Scout Law, and you also got to live by the Golden Rule. If you treat others the way you expect to be treated, and it's discrimination, and you can't have it. Let's be realistic, it's going to be a very small portion on the society and to discount the boys because of a feeling or belief, you're taking the learning experience away from the boys and you're not growing boys," said troop master Patrick Grover, Troop 7.

It was back in 2015 that the organization also made a change to allow gay adults to become scout leaders.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.