Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club relocating to expand services

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club is on the market and not everyone is happy.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the Frank Callen Boys and Girls club in Savannah is not shutting down, but actually planning to expand its services.

However, the building is up for sale, but…it comes with a catch.

It came as a shock to many when they saw the listing of the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club up for sale for $1.5 million. The club has been a safe place for kids in Savannah for 100 years.

“We estimate there are 30,000 to 40,000 kids in Chatham County itself, and there are not enough services. We've been doing it for 100 years. It was time for us to move forward and serve as many kids as we could,” said

Vincent Delmonte, Executive Director of the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, says the need to expand is great, but they are located in the Historic District, and simply can’t grow.

“We can't do it here in the Historic District; can't grow any bigger; can’t lengthen the building; can’t make it taller with all the historic restrictions.

They are hoping to expand from the current 13,000 square foot facility, built in the 1950's, to a new 40,000 square foot building with ball fields and playgrounds.

It may take a couple of years to find a place or build a new one, so the person who would buy the current building would have to agree to allow the Boys and Girls Club to operate until their new place is ready.

“As we are marketing this building, it's with the understanding that we stay here until we do have a new building. A lot of negotiations going on; we cannot move until we have a place to go,” said.

Along with the sale of the building, the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club would start a capital campaign drive this summer to raise the money for their new place.

