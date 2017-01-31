Local organizations donate food to help the pets of homeless veterans

Local organizations teamed up to donate over 2,000 pounds of dog and cat food, along with blankets and treats, for pets of homeless veterans.

TailsSpins’ Border Pawtrol Disc Dog Team Chief Master Sergeant James Fox and VFW Post 660 tell us they want to take care of the veterans, especially during these cold months, because they are not allowed to enter shelters with their loyal companions.

"A homeless veteran with a pet, you know, they're a team and we need to support that team. Hopefully, with this effort, we'll bring some highlights of the issue and the city of Savannah can maybe make some possible changes to the procedures and give our veterans a little bit more attention,” said Fox.

