Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly

From Atlanta to Savannah, people are mourning the loss of Presiding Judge of the Fulton County Juvenile Court, the honorable Willie J. Lovett, Jr.

The Savannah native passed away suddenly Monday.

Colleagues call him a tireless youth advocate. He was raised in Savannah, and after graduating from Beach High School, and he went on to graduate from Yale, Harvard, and Emory Law Schools.

Chief Judge Bradley Boyd said in a news release, “The innumerable large and small ways he improved the lives of youth will never be forgotten. Indeed, they will echo across generations as the children he helped will grow to become happy and healthy adults able to give their own children love and support.”

Lovett is survived by his wife, mother, several siblings, other relatives and friends in the Atlanta and Savannah areas.

The family is still working to finalize his funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.