Driver flees after hitting parked car on E. 37th Street in Savannah

A hit-and-run crash shut down part of East 37th Street in Savannah Tuesday night.

It appears the driver of a white Volkswagen Bug hit a parked car near the intersection of 37th and Reynolds streets around 8 p.m. Police say the driver was gone before they got to the crash scene and that the car does not appear to be stolen.

No one was injured.

