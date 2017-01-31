Metro charges suspect for 2015 murder in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has charged a suspect in a 2015 murder in Savannah.

Timone Hooper, 25, was charged with murder by SCMPD on Tuesday for the 2015 killing of Lawrence Bryan IV on Duane Court in August of 2015.

Hooper was served with his arrest warrant on Tuesday afternoon at the Federal Correctional Institute in Jesup, GA.

He is the son of Linda Wilder-Bryan. A former candidate for Savannah Alderman at Large, Post 1.

"In our lifetime, that is important, in our lifetime, I may not live tomorrow but I know they have him, the person they believe killed our son. He played God and now he has to be judged. We're prayerful. We're going to keep praying and we want all those other mothers who have lost children to get in this fight too. That's what kept us going. Just keep putting positive stuff in the atmosphere,” said Wilder-Bryan.

She says she's thankful detectives never gave up.

