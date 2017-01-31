Metro arrests aggravated assault suspect

An aggravated assault suspect is behind bars in Chatham County after being arrested Tuesday by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.

Metro officers responded to a restaurant on the 600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, where they found 28-year-old Matthew Zupko. He is charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

Officers had obtained a warrant for Zupko's arrest following an aggravated assault incident that took place Monday at a home in the Wilmington Park neighborhood.

Zupko's truck is still missing. It's described as a red 2009 extended cab Chevrolet Silverado, possibly with Virgina license plate number VLT7100. There is a black toolbox in the bed of the truck, a black Chevrolet bowtie emblem on the tailgate, and a black grill.

Zupko was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center without incident.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

