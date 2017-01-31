Meeting held to discuss Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club future

On a night when the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club celebrates 100 years, they're also discussing moving that club to a new facility.

On a night when the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club celebrates 100 years, they're also discussing moving that club to a new facility.

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club is on the market and not everyone is happy.

"They need to find a way to raise money to build a new facility. This facility does not need to be sold."

A group gathered Tuesday night to talk about the club's future.

Earlier on THE News at 6 p.m., Mike Cihla reported about the Club's recent $1.5 million listing.

They tell us the building is for sale, so they can expand to offer more services to more children.

Although they do not know where they'll relocate, the move has a lot of community members upset.

"The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club was established to assist all children. It doesn't matter where you live, it could be 10 miles away. Anywhere in the Savannah area or the surrounding area. But I think what the biggest problem is coming in with this whole thing is the historic landmark where the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club sits right now,” said Paul Mosley, with the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Association.

The club is located on East Charlton Street. This year it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

