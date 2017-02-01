Georgia lawmakers file a protest bill against travel ban

ATLANTA (AP) - Democratic minority lawmakers filed a protest bill in response to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

The bill filed Tuesday read that no person possessing a valid visa "shall be detained or rejected from entry into the United States," and is largely symbolic in the Republican controlled state Legislature.

It was sponsored by Sen. Vincent Fort, D-Atlanta, and cosigned by Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, who both spoke out against the executive order the previous day and attended a protest at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport over the weekend.

Sen. Greg Kirk, R-Americus, who spent the weekend with community members recovering from devastating storms, rebutted the decries saying, "It's time to end the divisiveness."

The bill comes the morning after Trump fired his Acting Attorney General, a Georgia native, for refusing to defend his travel ban.

