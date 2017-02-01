Man sought for vehicle break-in in Coffee Bluff - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Man sought for vehicle break-in in Coffee Bluff

(Source: SCMPD) (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect who they say broke into a car that was parked outside a house on Coffee Pointe Drive in the Coffee Bluff area.

Officials say he used a credit card stolen from the car to make several fraudulent purchases.

If you know who the man is, call police or CrimeStoppers.

