Man sought for vehicle break-in in Coffee Bluff

U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood sentenced Jonathan Shane Culbreth, 21, to five years in federal prison after he started a fire on June 5, 2016 that destroyed historic buildings in the heart of downtown Glennville.More >>
U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood sentenced Jonathan Shane Culbreth, 21, to five years in federal prison after he started a fire on June 5, 2016 that destroyed historic buildings in the heart of downtown Glennville.More >>
A severe weather system swept through much of the area Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy winds and rain and leaving behind significant damage.More >>
A severe weather system swept through much of the area Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy winds and rain and leaving behind significant damage.More >>
Get ready to sing your heart out for a great cause. Cause-A-Raoke is a karaoke competition that is being held to benefit My MS Team Don Logana’s fundraising efforts for MS Walk Savannah.More >>
Get ready to sing your heart out for a great cause. Cause-A-Raoke is a karaoke competition that is being held to benefit My MS Team Don Logana’s fundraising efforts for MS Walk Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says they arrested a wanted aggravated assault suspect which lead to the discovery of drugs and a stolen firearm.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says they arrested a wanted aggravated assault suspect which lead to the discovery of drugs and a stolen firearm.More >>
A legislative panel has tentatively agreed to increase South Carolina's gas tax by 12 cents over six years to help fund road construction.More >>
A legislative panel has tentatively agreed to increase South Carolina's gas tax by 12 cents over six years to help fund road construction.More >>