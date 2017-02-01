Ga Southern, Armstrong State consolidation committee hold first meeting in Atlanta

Armstrong State University students and faculty are finding out big changes could be on the horizon, in the form of a merger with Georgia Southern University.

Armstrong State University students and faculty are finding out big changes could be on the horizon, in the form of a merger with Georgia Southern University.

The Georgia Southern/Armstrong merger is part of a five-year, statewide effort by the University System of Georgia to save millions of dollars by consolidating schools and resources.

The Georgia Southern/Armstrong merger is part of a five-year, statewide effort by the University System of Georgia to save millions of dollars by consolidating schools and resources.

University officials will be in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to talk about the Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University consolidation.

The consolidation implementation committee will be there to start the process of working with the two schools.

This will be the consolidation committee's very first meeting. They will meet with the University System of Georgia Chancellor in Atlanta to come up with the new mission statement for the combined schools taking on the name and other associations of Georgia Southern University.

The 41-member committee consists of 20 representatives each from Armstrong and Georgia Southern, and then there is one representative from Savannah State University.

The committee is expected to provide regular updates to their campus communities.

Wednesday’s meeting is the first step towards upcoming changes, even though the consolidation will not happen until fall of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.