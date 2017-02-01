Ga Southern, Armstrong State consolidation committee hold first - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Ga Southern, Armstrong State consolidation committee hold first meeting in Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
By Marla Rooker, Reporter
Georgia Southern campus. (Source: WTOC) Georgia Southern campus. (Source: WTOC)
ATLANTA (WTOC) -

University officials will be in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to talk about the Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University consolidation.

The consolidation implementation committee will be there to start the process of working with the two schools.

This will be the consolidation committee's very first meeting. They will meet with the University System of Georgia Chancellor in Atlanta to come up with the new mission statement for the combined schools taking on the name and other associations of Georgia Southern University.

The 41-member committee consists of 20 representatives each from Armstrong and Georgia Southern, and then there is one representative from Savannah State University.

The committee is expected to provide regular updates to their campus communities.

Wednesday’s meeting is the first step towards upcoming changes, even though the consolidation will not happen until fall of 2018.

