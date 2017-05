If you are planning to drink during this weekend’s big game against the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriot, please don’t drive.

AAA and Bud Light will once again be offering free Tow-to-Go services during Super Bowl weekend. Whether you are a AAA member or not, you can call for a free tow and ride home anytime Friday, Feb. 3 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

AAA will then safely transport you and your vehicle safely within a 10 mile radius. The service is provided in Florida and Georgia.

Just call (855) 286-9246 to request a ride.

For additional Tow to Go information, click here.

