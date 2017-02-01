Big Super Bowl Bet between Georgia & Massachusetts Governors

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker placed a wager on Sunday’s Super Bowl game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

Massachusetts Gov. Baker offered Koffee Kup’s lucky cupcakes and Legal Sea Foods clam chowder for his wager. Georgia Gov. Deal countered with Brunswick Stew from Fresh Air BBQ and chocolate-covered blueberries from Byne Blueberry.

Governor Deal showed off his winnings from a bet with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker earlier this week after the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.