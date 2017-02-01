Big Super Bowl Bet between Georgia & Massachusetts Governors

Many residents along Alfred Street in Garden City reported damage to their homes and property.More >>
Many residents along Alfred Street in Garden City reported damage to their homes and property.More >>
Thursday's storm damage has had an effect on many people in Garden City, including some business owners.More >>
Thursday's storm damage has had an effect on many people in Garden City, including some business owners.More >>
Savannah Fire and Emergency Services breaking ground on its newest station Friday.More >>
Savannah Fire and Emergency Services breaking ground on its newest station Friday.More >>
The national weather service is working to determine whether or not severe damage in Garden City, GA was caused by a tornado.More >>
The national weather service is working to determine whether or not severe damage in Garden City, GA was caused by a tornado.More >>
One of the congressmen who voted for the new health care bill in the House is our own Buddy Carter.More >>
One of the congressmen who voted for the new health care bill in the House is our own Buddy Carter.More >>