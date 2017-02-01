2 jailed on drug charges, 1 for threatening judge in Jeff Davis County

Three suspects are now behind bars in Jeff Davis County - two of them arrested on drug charges, and the other for threatening a local judge.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation, the Jeff Davis County Sheriff's Office arrested Demond Denzel Richardson, of Fitzgerald. He was charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute "spice," and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Investigators say Richardson was in possession of approximately 204 Ecstasy pills. The total street value of the controlled substance equaled about $6,420.

Investigators charged James Jim Farmer of Hazlehurst with one count of sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Kristy Burns of Hazlehurst was charged with one count of terroristic threats and acts when she threatened harm to a local judge.

All of the above suspects are currently being held in the Jeff Davis County Detention Center.

Sheriff Preston Bohannon would like to thank the callers for all the tips and phone calls that helped the investigation.

