2017 Coastal Empire/Lowcountry National Signing Day signees

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Memorial Day

  • Brian Miller - Georgia Southern - Football
  • Mekhi Cooper - Savannah State - Football

Savannah Christian

  • Jenn Colter - South Carolina - Soccer
  • Zack Quinney - Georgia Tech - Football
  • Jackson McCarthy - Southeastern University - Football
  • Evan Reese - Kennesaw State - Football
  • AJ Davis - Jacksonville University - Football

Benedictine

  • Gage Blackston - App State - Football
  • Noah Johnson - Holy Cross - Football
  • Bailey Clark - Mercer - Football
  • Nick Whitfield - Cumberland - Football
  • Chris Harris - Georgia Southern - Football
  • John Wesley Kennedy - Georgia Southern - Football

Liberty County

  • Jaalon Frazier - Georgia Southern - Football
  • Antonio Golden - Fort Valley - Football
  • Tracy White - Old Dominion - Football

Vidalia

  • Nate McBride - University of Georgia - Football
  • Laila Henry- Dodge City CC- Football
  • Sam Collins- Kennesaw State University- Football 

Richmond Hill

  • Drew Crawford - Independence CC - Football

Savannah Country Day

  • Lester Jackson - Bowdoin College - Football

Wayne County

  • Kendall Henderson - Georgia Military - Football

Long County

  • Tariq Carpenter – Long County – Georgia Tech

Hilton Head High School

  • Bryce Singleton - FIU - Football
  • Alexa Lainhart - South Carolina - Soccer
  • Travis Mancill - Coastal Carolina - Golf
  • Dajon Robinson - Limestone - Football
  • Jose Gaytan - Limestone - Football
  • PJ Franklin - Limestone - Football
  • Harvey King - Savannah State - Football
  • Dalton Shaw - Anderson - Baseball
  • Carmen Mlodzinski - South Carolina - Baseball

Ridgeland-Hardeeville

  • Davontay Dopson - Newberry - Football

Bluffton

  • Cam Bent- UNC Charlotte - Football
  • Jabriel Robinson - Johnson C. Smith - Football

Beaufort

  • Haley Hernandez - North Greenville - Soccer
  • Omar Cummings - SC State - Football

Savannah High School

  • Ahlik Fenn- Point University- Football

  • Rasheen Biggins- Point University-  Football

  • Marshall Barber- Albany State- Football

