2017 Coastal Empire/Lowcountry National Signing Day signees

Memorial Day
- Brian Miller - Georgia Southern - Football
- Mekhi Cooper - Savannah State - Football
Savannah Christian
- Jenn Colter - South Carolina - Soccer
- Zack Quinney - Georgia Tech - Football
- Jackson McCarthy - Southeastern University - Football
- Evan Reese - Kennesaw State - Football
- AJ Davis - Jacksonville University - Football
Benedictine
- Gage Blackston - App State - Football
- Noah Johnson - Holy Cross - Football
- Bailey Clark - Mercer - Football
- Nick Whitfield - Cumberland - Football
- Chris Harris - Georgia Southern - Football
- John Wesley Kennedy - Georgia Southern - Football
Liberty County
- Jaalon Frazier - Georgia Southern - Football
- Antonio Golden - Fort Valley - Football
- Tracy White - Old Dominion - Football
Vidalia
- Nate McBride - University of Georgia - Football
- Laila Henry- Dodge City CC- Football
- Sam Collins- Kennesaw State University- Football
Richmond Hill
- Drew Crawford - Independence CC - Football
Savannah Country Day
- Lester Jackson - Bowdoin College - Football
Wayne County
- Kendall Henderson - Georgia Military - Football
Long County
- Tariq Carpenter – Long County – Georgia Tech
Hilton Head High School
- Bryce Singleton - FIU - Football
- Alexa Lainhart - South Carolina - Soccer
- Travis Mancill - Coastal Carolina - Golf
- Dajon Robinson - Limestone - Football
- Jose Gaytan - Limestone - Football
- PJ Franklin - Limestone - Football
- Harvey King - Savannah State - Football
- Dalton Shaw - Anderson - Baseball
- Carmen Mlodzinski - South Carolina - Baseball
Ridgeland-Hardeeville
- Davontay Dopson - Newberry - Football
Bluffton
- Cam Bent- UNC Charlotte - Football
- Jabriel Robinson - Johnson C. Smith - Football
Beaufort
- Haley Hernandez - North Greenville - Soccer
- Omar Cummings - SC State - Football
Savannah High School
Ahlik Fenn- Point University- Football
Rasheen Biggins- Point University- Football
Marshall Barber- Albany State- Football
