Two men arrested after fleeing from deputies in Bulloch Co.

A Bulloch County man is behind bars after investigators responded to a reportedly suspicious situation at a location on Cliponreka Road, near the intersection of Old River Road.

Officials say the complainant told the dispatch operator that the residence in that location had been vacant for some time, and he was concerned that someone may have been breaking into the home and stealing. Deputies responded to the area and saw a white SUV with a trailer on it. When they attempted to initiate contact, the driver of the vehicle sped away from the scene. They say he was speeding for over 10 miles in an attempt to get away from officers and failed to stop for lights at several major intersections during the pursuit.

Officers say the driver was very reckless while fleeing, putting many lives at risk. He eventually turned down a dead end road and was forced to stop. He was taken into custody, and the passenger ran away from the scene. Investigators identified the driver was Coleton Clyde Little.

Little was taken into custody and is facing a multitude of charges, including possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officials, reckless driving, aggressive driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, tail lights required, expired registration, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, improper stopping on roadway, adult seatbelt, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to yield when entering roadway, drugs not in original container, criminal trespass, and burglary in the second degree.

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from two separate K9 units, as well as the Aviation Unit of the Georgia State Patrol. However, after hours of looking for the second suspect who fled, they suspended the search until daylight hours.

The second offender was identified as Robert Lee Presgraves from Uvalda, GA. Presgraves was arrested by deputies on Wednesday afternoon.

He is being charged with burglary, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officers.

