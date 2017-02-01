St. Patrick's Day wristband price to double in festival zone

Some partygoers in Savannah are thinking twice about whether they will attend this year's St. Patrick's Day festival, following the city's decision to double the price of wristbands.

Anyone who is planning to drink alcohol within the festival zone is required to purchase one. In the past, the wristbands were only $5. This year, they're charging $10.

City officials say this was a joint decision made by a committee made up of representatives from local businesses and nonprofit organizations. The city will only receive $3 out of the $10 for each wristband sold. The rest will be split between the Savannah Waterfront Association, Downtown Business Association, and City Market. Officials say this should help offset a lot of the costs, such as security and entertainment, but there also some other factors that lead to the cost increase.

"Fees have increased; everything has increased," said the deputy assistant to the city manager, Marty Johnson. "We heard a lot of concerns last year about, 'it's not worth it for our business; the late night crowd is a concern for us;' and we all got around the table and said, 'okay, how can we make this work for everybody; what is the best thing for everybody."

Some folks we talked to say the increase is a little steep.

"I guess I can see the city's reason, but that seems a little high to me," said John Horey, Savannah.

"That's pretty expensive, I think. More than a drink," said Keeley Haysman, Savannah.

While it's perfectly legal to have an open container in places like City Market and River Street in downtown Savannah, come the four-day St. Patrick's festival, the rules will change. These areas will become part of the festival zone, and while it's still legal to drink in these areas, it's no longer free.

"I'm sure people are going to grumble, but people grumbled about the $5," said Alderman Bill Durrence, District 2.

Last year, more than 74,000 wristbands were sold at $5 apiece. The city only received $1 for every wristband sold, which means they only made about $75,000. However, the city spent almost $400,000 tax dollars on the four-day festival. If there's a similar turnout this year, the city could generate upwards of $225,000.

"I guess it's better than our taxes getting raised," Haysman said.

While some don't like it, most believe it won't stop people from buying in and celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.

WTOC: "Would it deter you?"

Karl Joseph, Savannah: "Probably not, but it would make me think twice."

The city is also planning to bring in an economist this year to study the overall economic cost of the festival, to see exactly how and where the city is benefiting the most.

