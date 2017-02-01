Metro arrests Norwood Avenue vehicle break-in thief

Investigators with Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have located and arrested the suspect in three auto break-ins that took place Saturday, Jan 21, at a commercial parking lot in the 2200 block of Norwood Avenue.

Police arrested 24-year-old Kevin Streeter on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at his job off of Skidaway Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

Tips from citizens who viewed Streeter's photo helped investigators in this case.

