Officials begin developing environmental impact statement for Jasper Ocean Terminal

Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers are now in the process of collecting and reviewing public comments in regards to the Jasper Ocean Terminal.

Representatives from both the Savannah and Charleston ports met with the public to hear their concerns. The agency is in the process of developing an environmental impact statement, which will look at the social, economic and environmental aspects of the proposed Jasper Ocean Terminal.

The new port will sit on 1,500 acres and create close to one million jobs.

However, in order for work to start, the corps has to secure a permit which can only be granted after the statement is complete.

Regulatory Project Manager Nat Ball expressed some of the public’s concerns with the project, "Transportation will be a big issue. A lot of the comments we received thus far have been about the road and rail infrastructure. Likewise, you have endangered species that are known to occur in the Savannah harbor. You also have noise and light."

The Army Corps of Engineers uses these comments to shape their impact statement, which will look to prove that the new port's impact doesn't outweigh the project's benefits.

Comments will be accepted until March 1.

