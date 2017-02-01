Hometown Hero: Hunter Cone

Hunter Cone has been chasing tornadoes down his street on Burnside Island since he was six - the same age he was when he started his photography and production company.

'If there's a storm, you can’t keep me inside,’’ said Cone. “I want to go out, and I always watch the weather to see if there’s any rotation.’’

Coming from a long line of photographers, Cone chases storms at least partially for the images they might provide, but when tornadoes hit our area last month, Cone's dual interests turned into a calling.

"I went down to Albany, and I was only going to stay for a day and go back home,’’ said Cone. “But once I got down there, I realized this is where I needed to be to help people because they needed it and they still do need it.’’

With only his camera, a backpack and a friend's place to stay, Cone went to Albany alone and worked independently. Originally, he thought he would document the storms.

“Then I got involved with the First Baptist Church of Albany,’’ said Cone. “I took all the donations that I got for me personally, and whenever I would go, I would walk up and see somebody, I would give them a bagged lunch. I also helped move some debris every once in a while, but I was still down there with a journalistic purpose.’’

This WTOC Hometown Hero was doing valuable work with his camera through pictures that can serve to warn and protect people in the future.

"I want these pictures to show people the true power of these storms,’’ said Cone. “I know there are so many outlets that do that, but it's really different when it's closer to home.’’

