St. Vincent's Academy student receives national award for service

A local student was honored Wednesday as one of 10 top students across the nation that have shown service that will change and enrich the world.

Addie Coleman is a student at St. Vincent's Academy. Representatives from the National Catholic Educational Association traveled to the school to present her with the award. SVA's assistant principal nominated Addie for the creation of her special needs competitive cheer squad that she started and runs through the Savannah Sharks Gym.

"Everybody can make a difference. Addie didn't start out with this award in mind. She really wanted to help differently abled young people to do something that they would enjoy. That would bring standing ovations and tears of joy to them and their families, and she did it to help others," said David Dennis, Executive Committee Board of Directors, NCEA.

The 10 students chosen for the award are among two million students across the country who attend Catholic schools.

