Demonstrators gather in Savannah to support Congressman Carter

Demonstrators gathered Wednesday in support of Georgia U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter in front of his Savannah office.

They say it was a counter-protest to the group that brought the Congressman Valentines last month, asking him not to take away their access to health care. Demonstrators Wednesday say they know Congressman Carter is doing the right thing for everyone in his district.

"I want him to know that he's got a solid background here with us and we'll support him and help him any way we can, because we trust him; we know he's not only going to take care of us, but will also take care of all of his constituents. He's going to do the right thing," said demonstrator, Elizebeth Overton.

Carter voted to expedite repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Over 500,000 Georgians are covered through the ACA.

