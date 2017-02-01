Teens caught after stealing SUV, crashing on Hodgson Memorial Drive in Savannah

A stolen white SUV crashed in front of a building on Hodgson Memorial Drive near Mall Boulevard Wednesday night.

The vehicle was taken by two teens from the Kroger parking lot, while the owner chased on foot. The driver lost control and crashed the car into the SunTrust Bank.

Both suspects fled the scene.

One was caught in Dick’s Sporting Goods, and the other was caught near Pizza Hut.

No one was injured.

