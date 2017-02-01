Georgia Southern Football Adds 22 to Roster on National Signing Day

STATESBORO, Ga. - The Georgia Southern football program announced Wednesday a football recruiting class composed of 22 student-athletes, rated by numerous scouting services as one of the tops in the Sun Belt Conference for the year.



"This is the second straight year we've been able to sign an outstanding class," head coach Tyson Summers said. "If you take the two years combined, I think you'd see us as the resounding number one in our conference over that time period. The big piece of today was filling needs. That starts with signing two quarterbacks and then also signing seven defensive linemen. We also had to make sure we hit our numbers at running back and linebacker to set us up for the future. When you look at each one of those individual pieces, they all become essential in creating the entire puzzle that is this recruiting class.



"We said from the beginning that we were going to recruit our state and areas nearby the hardest and I think that shows in that we signed 17 players from either Georgia or the Jacksonville area. This was a collective group effort from our entire staff. Our nine on-the-field coaches get a lot of the recognition, but all of our off-the-field staff had just as big of a hand in us being able to have such an outstanding class."



The Eagles added 17 student-athletes from the high school ranks along with two JUCO players and three mid-year transfers in Ted Field Jr., Jaden Garrett and Jarrod Leeds to bolster the 2017 football roster.



GS welcomed 13 players from the state of Georgia, six from Florida (including four from the Jacksonville area) and one apiece from California, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.



The Eagles added seven defensive linemen, four linebackers and two backs on defense, along with two quarterbacks, three running backs, three offensive linemen and an "athlete."



GS will open the 2017 football season on Sept. 2 at Auburn.



Georgia Southern 2017 Signing Class

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown, High School (Last School)

Tré Allen, LB, 6-0, 225, Stockbridge, Ga., Woodland

Kado Brown, QB, 6-0, 190, Ventura, Calif., Rio Mesa (Moorpark CC)

Melton Brown Jr., DL, 6-3, 248 , Louisville, Ga., Jefferson County

Kenderick Duncan Jr., S, 6-3, 190, Stockbridge, Ga., Stockbridge

Ted Field Jr., OL, 6-5 , 285, Glen Mills, Pa. , Cardinal O'Hara (Salisbury (CT) School)

Jaalon Frazier, QB, 6-2, 190, Hinesville, Ga., Liberty County

Jaden Garrett, CB, 5-11, 175, Plant City, Fla., Durant

Quan Griffin, DL, 6-2, 260, Glen Saint Mary, Fla., Baker County

Chris Harris Jr., LB, 6-1, 225, Savannah, Ga., Benedictine

Josh Johnson, DE, 6-5, 245, Suwanee, Ga., Peachtree Ridge

Raymond Johnson III, DE, 6-4, 230, Sumter, S.C., Sumter

Benz Josue, LB, 6-0, 190, Lawrenceville, Ga., Mountain View

Caleb Kelly, OL, 6-2, 275, Warner Robins, Ga., Northside

Wesley Kennedy III, ATH, 5-10, 181, Savannah, Ga., Benedictine

Matt LaRoche, RB, 5-10, 170, Venice, Fla., Venice

Jarrod Leeds, OL, 6-5, 270, Green Cove Springs, Fla., Clay

Demetrice Lofton, DL, 6-4, 230, Fairburn, Ga., Creekside

Brian Miller, DE, 6-2, 245, Savannah, Ga., Memorial Day

Tomarcio Reese, LB, 6-0, 220, Moultrie, Ga., Colquitt County (Northwest Mississippi CC)

Kenton Tucker Jr., DL, 6-4, 275, Jacksonville, Fla., First Coast

Grant Walker, RB, 6-0, 195, Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove

Logan Wright, RB, 6-0, 212, Jacksonville, Fla., Sandalwood

(From Georgia Southern Athletics)