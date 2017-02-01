Black Heritage Festival begins with dance workshop at Johnny Mercer Theater

The 2017 Savannah Black Heritage Festival making big moves Wednesday night.

The festival got started with a Community Dance Workshop and Master Class by the internationally esteemed, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble of Denver, Colorado. It took place at the Johnny Mercer Theater.

The ensemble performs a dynamic body of works inspired by the African-American experience and is rooted in ethnic and modern dance traditions.

"This is a master class because it's being taught by professionals,” said Maxine Patterson, with the Black Heritage Festival Committee. “Nice opportunity for them to take advantage of."

"Focused on the Future ...Acknowledging Echoes from the Past" is the theme of this year's festival.

It runs all month long and all festival events and activities are free and open to the public. To see a list, please click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.