Black Heritage Festival begins with dance workshop at Johnny Mercer Theater

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal double-shooting at Georgia and Mississippi avenues in Savannah.More >>
A man accused of murder took the stand Friday to defend himself.More >>
The Governor's Office of Highway Safety's Operation Rolling Thunder is returning to Savannah for the third time to assist Savannah-Chatham Metro Police in reducing traffic fatalities and injuries.More >>
A tornado that slammed Garden City on Thursday left behind hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Some locally owned businesses don't know what their insurance will even pick up.More >>
Tormenta FC president, Darin Van Tassell announced Friday the organization's intentions to explore a move to USL 3 in 2019.More >>
