Overnight shooting on W Gordon Lane under investigation

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a shooting overnight in the downtown area near Forsyth Park.

Police responded to the 0 block of West Gordon Lane near Whitaker Street around 1 a.m. Thursday and found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Memorial University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Police say the victim was approached by two black male suspects who robbed, pistol whipped and then shot him. They say the suspects fled the area, possibly in a black 90s model minivan.

Circumstance surrounding this case remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

