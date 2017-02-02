Savannah man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder of fiancé

The fiancé of a woman found dead in an Apace Avenue apartment on Feb. 18 has been charged with her murder.

Fiance of woman found dead in Apache Ave. apartment charged with murder

Willie Moore has been found guilty for the 2015 murder of his fiancé, Mandi Kaiser.

Willie Moore found guilty for the 2015 murder of his fiancé

The scene of the murder in 2015. (Source: WTOC)

A convicted murderer in Chatham County has been sentenced to life in prison.

Willie Moore was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the chance for parole in the brutal murder of his fiancé, Mandi Kaiser.

Police say he beat Kaiser to death. They found her body at an apartment she shared with Moore in February of 2015.

