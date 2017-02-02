Savannah man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder of fian - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder of fiancé

Willie Moore (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office) Willie Moore (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
The scene of the murder in 2015. (Source: WTOC) The scene of the murder in 2015. (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A convicted murderer in Chatham County has been sentenced to life in prison.

Willie Moore was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the chance for parole in the brutal murder of his fiancé, Mandi Kaiser.

Police say he beat Kaiser to death. They found her body at an apartment she shared with Moore in February of 2015.

