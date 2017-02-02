Good News: Collins Quarter hosts Princess Diaries Benefit

The Collins Quarter teamed up on Monday night with Helping Hands of Savannah to raise money for women and children in need.

Candlelight, live music, and a spread of delicious food made for a romantic setting for an evening to raise money for those who need it most in our community.

The Collins Quarter hosted a benefit for Helping Hands of Savannah, a non-profit that helps low income families in Savannah and Chatham County.

Courtney Bibb is a local police officer who says the idea for the group started after a disturbing situation she experienced on the job.

"We did a welfare check, knocked on the door, she had nothing..no furniture, no bed, nothing in the refrigerator," said Bibb.

She posted about this on Facebook and received an outpouring of support, even from strangers.

Evonn Nguyen saw the post online and decided she wanted to help. She said when her parents emigrated from Vietnam they needed help, and she wants to pay it forward.

Helping Hands of Savannah is now gearing up for the Princess Ball at the end of next month.

"The dance is to help underprivileged girls who may never be able to attend a dance. We want to help these little girls."

The ball is for daughters who don't have a father, whether they're incarcerated, murdered, or whatever the situation may be. These women want these girls to know they are special.

Nguyen said, "just to see them smile through a tough time is worth it all."

The Collins Quarter provided all of the food and drinks for the Princess Diaries Benefit, and will sponsor the Princess Ball as well.\

