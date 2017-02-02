Anti-terrorism training exercise being conducted Thursday in Lowcountry

Beaufort County residents are being told to not be alarmed if they see or hear lots of military and emergency vehicles around the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Naval Support Facility is conducting an anti-terrorism exercise now until 4 p.m. Residents may hear loud sounds or see an increase in activity near the installation during these exercises, but it is only training.

Officials also say there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic or delays around the installation.

WTOC Marla Rooker gives us a live preview from the training exercise:

