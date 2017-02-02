GSU nursing student’s birthday remembered with powerful gift

Abbie Deloach would have turned 23-years-old today. Abbie was among the five Georgia Southern University nursing students that lost their lives in a horrific accident on I-16, April 22, 2015.

In celebration of Abbie’s birthday (Feb 2), $30,000 has been given to the Global Outreach Fund at Compassion Christian.

Her family writes, "Abbie was a ray of sunshine to all who met her. Abbie and her father, Jimmy Deloach were planning to visit China on a mission trip the summer of her accident. In preparation for her trip Abbie wrote, “I am ready to take a lifelong voyage with God by serving other people across the world.” Abbie’s father attended the trip without his daughter and will continue the support of global outreach in her honor.

This significant gift from the Abbie Deloach Foundation is going to have a profound impact on many lives around the globe. The passion Abbie displayed for serving and caring for others was contagious; this commitment will allow others to experience the same joy that comes from serving a cause bigger than themselves.” According to Dave Stewart, Global Outreach Pastor, “Sharing Jesus and meeting the physical needs of those who can’t necessarily speak for themselves is a noble purpose and we are thrilled to partner with the Foundation in this effort.”

This $30,000 will benefit the Global Outreach Fund at Compassion Christian to train, equip, send and support disciples leading people to a life-changing relationship with Jesus.

The family says "The Abbie Deloach Foundation" is inspired by Abbie’s love and sunshine spirit. The foundation will continue the good work Christ began in her. The foundation is planning a formal announcement of upcoming gifts and a commemorative book this April.

