Good News Editorial- 2/2/2017

Plenty of the news we covered this week was good.

We start with the story of a local student who was honored as one of 10 top students across the nation for showing service that will change and enrich the world. Addie Coleman is a student at St. Vincent's Academy and was awarded for her creation of a special needs competitive cheer squad. Representatives from the National Catholic Educational Association traveled to the school to present her with the award this week.

Caleb Drabek is going places with soccer. The 12-year-old is going to Atlanta and will participate in Atlanta United's Youth Development Academy, the program that will develop talent for the MLS expansion team. Caleb tells us it's going to be a couple of years of high-class training with some really great coaches and he’ll eventually train with the MLS team’s players.

And some young readers got lucky this week thanks to Lucky’s, the new mid-town grocery store. They donated 10 percent of all sales Tuesday to the YMCA’s Reader Program - a service aimed at helping students from kindergarten through third grade get up to their grade reading level. Lucky's hosts Impact Days such as this one every month for a different non-profit as a way to help and become part of the community it serves

