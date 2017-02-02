Naval Support Facility Beaufort participates in anti-terrorism exercise

Naval Support Facility Beaufort is conducting exercise Solid Curtain Shield 2017. The anti-terrorism training prepares the installation for any potential threats in the future.

Commanding Officer, Capt. Jeffrey Korsnes said, "this is a Navy exercise that takes place over the next two weeks."

WTOC's Marla Rooker arrived for the start of the training. A mock felony traffic stop was performed to better work towards keeping staff, residents, patients, and the community safe.

Capt. Korsnes said, "during this sequence of events we bring people aboard and we engage our local law enforcement partners and naval criminal investigators. And we have the opportunity to reach out to the Beaufort Emergency Operations Center to get state and federal resources if we need them."

Those with Naval Support Facility Beaufort will continue to work on their security and anti-terrorism measures throughout the year. Capt. Korsnes added, "we assume that we are continuously exposed to a threat environment."

