Man arrested for November 2016 shooting at HHI restaurant

Agents with the United States Marshals Service have arrested the man wanted in the November 2016 shooting outside of Cool Cats Lounge, on Hilton Head Island.

Officials say 28-year-old Waldemar Gilyard was located and arrested by agents on Jan. 12 in the Tampa, FL area. After his arrest, he waived extradition back to South Carolina on the charge of attempted murder.

Beaufort County investigators traveled to Florida on Jan. 31 and took Gilyard into custody. He was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated that same day. He was served with warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and discharging a firearm within town limits. All four warrants were obtained on the days following the shooting incident that wounded one man. The victim was treated for the gunshot wound and has since recovered.

Anyone with information on incident or other criminal activity Gilyard may have been involved in is asked to contact Ssgt. Eric Calendine at 843.255.3427, or Crimestoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.