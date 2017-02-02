City of Statesboro in final 8 in 'America's Best Communities' contest

A new sign in Statesboro is serving as a milestone in a multimillion dollar contest.

Overhang signs along US 301 welcome drivers to the Blue Mile - the connecting road from Georgia Southern to downtown Statesboro. The community has reached the final eight in "America's Best Communities." The winning city gets $3 million for to revitalize. Local team leaders say they're required to spend preliminary winnings on pieces of their project, but others kicked in the cost of these signs.

"Our community came along and donated the money for this, so we're able to save that $30,000 and use it for something else along The Blue Mile. That's what's cool, is that Statesboro's gotten behind this," said Keely Fennell, Blue Mile Committee.

They'll found out if they've won in April.

