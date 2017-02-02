Critz Tybee Run Fest Packet Pick-up, Expo underway in Savannah

The countdown is on for the Critz Tybee Run this weekend.

If you haven't signed up yet, you can still do so - at the packet pickup and expo at Critz BMW Savannah on Abercorn Street.

There will be five races on Friday and Saturday. You can run one race or you can run them all to make a full marathon. The money raised will go to local nonprofits. Dale Critz Jr. says this is just one way he likes to give back.

"We wouldn't be in business if it wasn't for the community, and so it's been part of our DNA that you've got to give back to the community. Support the community that supports you," said Dale Critz, Jr., Critz BMW Savannah.

Critz says this is their ninth year doing the race. The last couple of years they've raised about $55,000, and they're hoping to do even better this year.

"The purpose is to have fun. That's number one, and then, secondarily, we raise some money. We hopefully raise some money if we get enough people to run, and we give all of that away to deserving non-profits," Critz said.

For more information, visit the Critz Tybee Run Fest website.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.