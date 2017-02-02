Savannah wing restaurant preparing for busy Super Bowl Sunday

The countdown to the kickoff of the Super Bowl is just three days away.

What makes the game a little more “super” this year in our area, is that the Atlanta Falcons are in the big game.

Local businesses across the area are getting prepared for all of the incoming orders. The crew at 520 Wings in Savannah are getting their game faces on, ready fire up the sauces, cook up the wings and rise up to the occasion for one of the biggest days of the year.

“On Sunday, we open the restaurant at about 12 p.m., but we will probably be in an hour or two early so we don't get hit with a rush. How about extra staff? Everybody works the Super Bowl. Everybody works,” said 520 Wings owner Gary Gordon.

On an average weekend, they go through about 40 cases of wings. Super Bowl weekend almost doubles that.

520 Wings will be bringing their food truck up to the restaurant to help take some of the stress off the kitchen in cooking up their chicken.

