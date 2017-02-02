Beaufort teen arrested after Zaxby's armed robbery

A Beaufort teen is behind bars after an armed robbery took place at a Zaxby's restaurant on the night of Jan. 22.

Beaufort Police arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Jordan Jenkins of Beaufort without incident on Thursday and charged him with armed robbery. Jenkins allegedly robbed the Zaxby's shortly after 11 p.m. while armed with a rifle and with his face partially covered. Police say when Jenkins was told the manager wasn't present, he ran from the location without obtaining any money.

Jenkins has been booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing. Information developed during the investigation has led investigators to believe that at least one other suspect was involved and that he drove Jenkins away from the restaurant.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Charles Raley at 843.322.7914.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.